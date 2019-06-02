Andy Ruiz Jr shocks Anthony Joshua for three heavyweight world titles

Anthony Joshua's bid to make a splash in his US debut ended in misery for the three belt heavyweight world champion with a stunning loss to underdog Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Ruiz recorded a monster upset, by knocking down Britain's Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles.

The 29-year-old Ruiz came into the fight as a massive 32-1 underdog. But he won it by TKO in the middle of the seventh when the referee stopped it at 1:26 of the round after the fourth knockdown.

Ruiz, sent to the canvas once himself, knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh.

"I still can't believe it. I am still pinching myself to see if this is real," Ruiz said.