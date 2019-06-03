SA experiences dismal sporting weekend after 'embarrassing' losses
Sports fan were not impressed after the "disappointing" matches played by Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana, the Proteas, the Blitzboks and Amajita over the weekend.
Bafana Bafana bowed out of the Cosafa Cup after losing to Botswana on penalties at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Banyana Banyana lost 7-2 in an international friendly against Norway at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France, on Sunday.
TimesLIVE reported that Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said travel arrangements and the team making too many mistakes were factors in the team's defeat.
The Proteas lost their first two Cricket World Cup matches for the first time in history, losing by 21 runs against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday after losing their opening match against England.
The Blitzboks were dethroned at the Paris Sevens after they were beaten 33-7 by New Zealand in their semi-final clash on Sunday.
South Africa's U20 Amajita also bowed out of the group stage phase at the FIFA U20 World Cup on Friday after a 1-1 draw against Portugal.
Amajita coach Thabo Senong put on a brave face after the team's defeat in Poland‚ insisting that he and his players learned valuable lessons from the chastening experience.
Fans expressed their disappointment with the national teams. Here are some of the top reactions:
Bafana Bafana
Until there’s a major overhaul of SA sport to rid itself of systemic corruption, maladministration and nepotism, you can expect more of these team results eg. Proteas losing to Bangladesh, Bafana Bafana losing to Botswana. Should never be happening for what SA has in resources!— Graeme Joffe (@Joffersmyboy) June 2, 2019
Can banyana banyana, bafana bafana and springboks withdraw from their world cup and afcon... Before they embarrass themselves even more... Our national teams need a cleansing ceremony performed by MELUMISI pic.twitter.com/3C7tgeDjan— legend in the making (@vincent_nsa) June 2, 2019
Bafana bafana's exit is just embarrassing imagine losing to a country with a population of just over 2million 🤣🤣🤣 #cosafa pic.twitter.com/CvBChWPvpA— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) June 2, 2019
Banyana Banyana
So this coming week it's WOMENFIFAWORLCUP and Banyana Banyana didn't still taste a victory since January mhhm God bless my Country #Banyana #BanyanaBanyana— Real Lukhele (@nyose13) June 3, 2019
Hai now I'm worried for Banyana Banyana .. They've been losing horribly lately pic.twitter.com/MzmIRp8iXW— Based on true events (@sauletp16) June 3, 2019
Is there anything going right with our sports teams mara as South Africans.— Isaac Mangena (@Ice_Izo) June 3, 2019
This past weekend just showed a bunch of losers we are. #Cricket #Banyana #COSAFA
At least as Chiefs fans we can handle this because we are used to disappointments. pic.twitter.com/5ZzKBFWMCG
Proteas
Bangladesh outplayed South Africa in all departments. Showed that they can’t be bulldozed with bouncers. Effective spin in the first week of June. Tactically superior in leadership too. Well done, neighbours. 👏👏 #CWC19 #SAvBan— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 2, 2019
Proteas must just come back home and stop wasting our time and emotions 😤😢 we have Bafana Bafana for that #SAvBAN— APEX (@APEXworld_) June 2, 2019
I love the Proteas to death but I think it's high time we accept that they're just a modified version of Bafana Bafana 😢#ProteaFire— Nkhwashu (@TSP_RSA) May 30, 2019
Blitzboks
There's something with SA sports. #Bafana, #Blitzbokke and the #Proteas are a let down.— Thamsanqa Mayekiso (@TMayekiso) June 2, 2019
One thing u can't take away from us is our consistency#Blitzboks lost#Bafana lost#ProteaFire on their way as well— Keenan Sox Martin (@Sox_501) June 2, 2019
Amajita
Supporting our National teams: Amajita, Banyana-Banyana, Bafana-Bafana, Proteas, Blitsbooke, and including the Springboks, is more like being in a relationship with someone who's cheating on you but you stay in the relationship because she's "beautiful"#nomaan— Morie wale Noblehoek (@MORIE_PAPAANELE) June 3, 2019
This country needs prayers for our sporting athletes— Tumiso (@Tumilaztro_11) June 3, 2019
• Amajita lose all 3 WC games
• Bafana Bafana exit Cosafa Cup
• Proteas lose opening WC games
• Bayana Bayana lose 7-2 in warm up game
• Sevens boys lose in the semi-finals against New Zealand pic.twitter.com/kwTsg18Q4S
It has honestly been an overall bad week for South African sports. #Amajita out, #Proteas losing a second match, #BlitzBokke losing a spot in the final (at least they made a 3rd place finish), #BafanaBafana not being able to see out a lead (ultimately losing)... Ja ne *sigh*— TI Lekgau (@_MustaMind_OG) June 2, 2019