Halala Mokgadi! Mzansi shows Caster Semenya love after temporary IAAF rule suspension
Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya is receiving an outpouring of congratulatory messages on Twitter following the temporary suspension of the IAAF's rule to have her and other female athletes with "differences in sexual development" medically reduce their naturally high levels of testosterone in order to compete.
The decision was made on Monday by the federal supreme court of Switzerland following Semenya's appeal of the case which ruled against her in May.
While South Africans realise this is not yet the end, they consider this a step in the right direction and are positive that the final decision will mean permanent victory for Semenya.
Here's a glimpse of all the love:
Just to clarify, #CasterSemenya can compete while her appeal is pending. That is a huge victory in my books. This fight is not over, not by a long shot... But, for now, we get to see her back on the track doing what she does best.— Marc Lewis (@MarcLewisZA) June 3, 2019
Congratulations to Caster Semenya and her legal team for a successful appeal. Now go run, o ba shiye San.— HumphreyYic (@HumphreyYic) June 3, 2019
