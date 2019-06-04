Sport

Halala Mokgadi! Mzansi shows Caster Semenya love after temporary IAAF rule suspension

04 June 2019 - 07:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Caster Semenya has won a temporary suspension of the IAAF rule to have her testosterone reduced.
Image: Caster Semenya via Twitter

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya is receiving an outpouring of congratulatory messages on Twitter following the temporary suspension of the IAAF's rule to have her and other female athletes with "differences in sexual development" medically reduce their naturally high levels of testosterone in order to compete.

The decision was made on Monday by the federal supreme court of Switzerland following Semenya's appeal of the case which ruled against her in May. 

While South Africans realise this is not yet the end, they consider this a step in the right direction and are positive that the final decision will mean permanent victory for Semenya. 

Here's a glimpse of all the love:

