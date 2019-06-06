Sport

Halep blown out of French Open by teenager Anisimova

06 June 2019 - 13:43 By REUTERS
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the US during their women's singles quarter-final match on day twelve of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 6, 2019.
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the US during their women's singles quarter-final match on day twelve of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 6, 2019.
Image: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Defending champion Simona Halep was knocked out of the French Open 6-2 6-4 by 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in a quarter-final shock on Thursday.

The third seed from Romania had been looking to become the first woman to retain her title at Roland Garros since Belgian Justine Henin won three times in a row from 2005-07.

The unseeded Anisimova, the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam, can become the first teenager to lift the trophy here since Iva Majoli of Croatia prevailed in 1997.

She next faces Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty. “This is honestly more than I could ever have asked for,” the teenager said on court at the finish.

“That was one of the best matches I have ever played.”

Most read

  1. Zesco United confirm star striker Lazarous Kambole heading to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. Troussier once angrily threw bread rolls at Kaizer Chiefs players‚ reveals Tovey Soccer
  3. Tragedy strikes TS Galaxy yet again Soccer
  4. 'The PSL is the best league in Africa‚' says former Chiefs star Knowledge Musona Soccer
  5. 'I miss being on the field doing what I love‚' says retired Chiefs star Wiseman ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment

Related articles

  1. Naomi Osaka tumbles, Novak Djokovic marches on Sport
  2. 'Never so nervous' Osaka, Halep survive Roland Garros horror shows Sport
  3. Don't count out Serena Williams at the French Open Sport
  4. Kerber crashes to Russian teen at Roland Garros as Federer returns Sport
X