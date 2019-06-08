Sport

Thiem ends Djokovic history bid, faces Nadal in Roland Garros final

08 June 2019 - 16:12 By AFP
Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates at match point during his mens singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during Day fourteen of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2019 in Paris, France.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic’s dream of becoming just the second man in history to hold all Grand Slam titles at the same time twice was crushed by Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros on Saturday.

Thiem downed the world number one 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 to set up a repeat of last year’s final against 11-time winner and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, who was second best to Thiem when it came to mastering the gloom, wind and damp of Paris, was bidding to join Rod Laver in the Grand Slam history books.

However, it’s 25-year-old Austrian fourth seed Thiem who goes on to face Nadal where he will be buoyed by having defeated the 17-time major winner four times on clay in his career.

