Ashleigh Barty targeting 'next goal' of No. 1 spot after French Open triumph

Ashleigh Barty said that she "certainly" did not think the French Open would be her first Grand Slam title, but with the Roland Garros crown sealed, she will head into the next few majors as one of the favourites and targeting her "next goal" of becoming the world number one.

The Australian, the first player from her country to win in Paris since Margaret Court in 1973, took a break from tennis in 2014 to play professional cricket.

But the 23-year-old has rapidly risen up the rankings since returning without a world ranking, and will be the world number two on Monday.

Her dominant 6-1, 6-3 final victory on Saturday over Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova will certainly have her earmarked as a player who can consistently compete on the biggest stage.

"Certainly not here, that's for sure. It's just been an amazing journey that we've had over the last few years," Barty said.

"I just tried to tell myself on the court that I may never get this opportunity again, so enjoy it, try and grab it with both hands and go out there and smile.

"It's new territory for me going deep into Slams, that was the goal. One of our goals is to continue to do that."