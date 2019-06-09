Jabulani Makhense happy to continue where other Limpopo boxing great left off

Boxer Jabulani Makhense appears to have the Limpopo boxing baton firmly in his grasp after retaining his WBA Pan African title with a lopsided points over Michael Mokoena at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

The boxer looks up to the likes of Cassius Baloyi‚ Phillip Ndou‚ Isaac Hlatshwayo and Jeffrey Mathebula and he said he is happy to continue where these former world champions from the Limpopo province left off.

"I look up to Phillip‚ Cassius and the other guys from my province who were world champions‚" said 26 year old Makhense.

The boxer has set his sights on bigger goals and he believes the support he gets from his family will help him achieve his dreams.

"My mother always goes down on her knees to pray when I fight‚" he said.

"She prays for me and my opponent to leave the ring safe because she says some other boxers left the ring on stretchers and never recovered.

"I believe in the power of prayer‚ that is how I was raised up."