In Snaps | Blood, sweat and tears: Runners share their Comrades joy
After months of training, early hours and ditching an actual social life in favour of hitting the road to rack up miles in preparation for the ultimate human race, 21,000 runners took to the start of the 94th edition of the Comrades Marathon.
It was an up run this year, which meant that runners had to conquer 1,800m of elevation gain.
Post-run, a host of obligatory snaps with finishing medals did the rounds. Here's just a few samples of posts that will give you the feels. And yes, we're talking blisters, can't walk, chafing vibes.
An up run will make you appreciate the down run. Thank God for all your mercies in this brutal race. A huge thanks to my family, bae and friends for all the support. You showed me massive love #ComradeMarathon2019 #Comrades2019 pic.twitter.com/ynXPOpIsax— Dimakatso Makisto Mokwena (@SelfieRunnerZA) June 9, 2019
Welldone Khalanga— Ndhavuko Makomba-Ndlela (@_Ndhavuko) June 9, 2019
Xibelani was the most popular outfit on the road today.
Meet @Hlengane manages to Finished the #ComradeMarathon2019 with much improved time from last year 11:32 vs 11:54 pic.twitter.com/qGwcxxAUUJ
View this post on Instagram
So so proud of this guy @petejacobs2670 and his back to back achievement and still managing to get sub9 with a tough day out!! And special shout out to my seconding partners particularly @lyme_sports, couldn't have been so calm and collected without you! #comrades2019 #billrowan #backtoback #uprun #superseconds
View this post on Instagram
Medal Monday goes out to my husband today. He isn’t a runner, has never been a runner, not even athletic as a kid. Yet he still took this challenge head on and finished. 88km on the road, elevation gain just over 1800m and temperatures reaching 34’. It’s not even close to being easy. Well done babes! #comrades #comrades2019 #uprun #run #runrunrun #firstultramarathon #roadrunner #medalmonday #ultimatehumanrace #finisher #medal #anythingforamedal #husband #champion #legend #hesarunnernow #nevergonnaheartheendofit