Sport

In Snaps | Blood, sweat and tears: Runners share their Comrades joy

10 June 2019 - 08:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi celebrates after winning the men's race for the first time on June 9 2019.
Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi celebrates after winning the men's race for the first time on June 9 2019.
Image: Jackie Clausen

After months of training, early hours and ditching an actual social life in favour of hitting the road to rack up miles in preparation for the ultimate human race, 21,000 runners took to the start of the 94th edition of the Comrades Marathon.

It was an up run this year, which meant that runners had to conquer 1,800m of elevation gain. 

Post-run, a host of obligatory snaps with finishing medals did the rounds. Here's just a few samples of posts that will give you the feels. And yes, we're talking blisters, can't walk, chafing vibes.

READ MORE:

Gerda Steyn shatters record books to win her first-ever Comrades Marathon

Gerda Steyn shattered Elena Nurgalieva's 2006 record time of 6.09.24 to win her first ever Comrades Marathon in a lung-bursting time of 5.58.53.
Sport
23 hours ago

Mthembu aims for Comrades men’s three-peat

Bong’musa Mthembu’s eyes may be on a unique Comrades Marathon hat-trick and defending the up-run he won two years ago but he’s not fazed by the ...
Sport
2 days ago

ASA forced to backtrack on attempt to ban 69 Russian Comrades runners

All 69 Russian athletes were barred from running this year’s Comrades Marathon on Friday morning on instruction from the Athletics South Africa ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Baxter axes Erasmus‚ Motshwari and Makaringe from Afcon-bound Bafana squad Soccer
  2. Ottis Gibson comes out swinging about AB de Villiers Cricket
  3. Orlando Pirates coach ‘Micho’ is going nowhere‚ says Irvin Khoza Soccer
  4. Baxter 'disappointed' as Rivaldo Coetzee ruled out for Bafana at Afcon Soccer
  5. SA wins COSAFA plate section three years running Soccer

Latest Videos

Police vehicles attacked in ‘lawless’ Joburg CBD
Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
X