Sport

Luvo Manyonga wins long-jump shoot-out at Hengelo

10 June 2019 - 12:31 By David Isaacson
South African Luvo Manyonga won with a jump of 8.35m at the FBK Games in the Netherlands.
South African Luvo Manyonga won with a jump of 8.35m at the FBK Games in the Netherlands.
Image: Newton Agency/Twitter

Luvo Manyonga starred for the six-strong SA contingent at the FBK Games in Hengelo‚ the Netherlands‚ on Sunday‚ as he won a long-jump shoot-out competition.

All competitors had three jumps to start‚ but then the top eight went head-to-head in four quarterfinals with one jump each.

From there the four victors advanced to the semifinals and the top two to the final‚ also decided by single leaps.

Manyonga won overall‚ credited with a best jump of 8.35m‚ which equalled his personal best from the SA championships in Germiston in April.

Olympic champion Jeff Henderson of the US (8.08) was fourth and Ruswahl Samaai‚ the other South African in the field‚ was seventh (7.90).

AfriForum weigh in on Caster Semenya legal battle

AfriForum have belatedly criticised the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for infringing on the dignity of double Olympic ...
Sport
2 days ago

ASA forced to backtrack on attempt to ban 69 Russian Comrades runners

All 69 Russian athletes were barred from running this year’s Comrades Marathon on Friday morning on instruction from the Athletics South Africa ...
Sport
2 days ago

Antonio Alkana‚ fresh from his third place at the Rome Diamond League last week‚ was the only other South African to make the podium on the day‚ taking second place in the 110m hurdles in 13.41sec behind Spain’s Orlando Ortega (13.27).

Thapelo Phora was fifth in the men’s 400m in 45.94‚ which wasn’t so bad considering Michael Cherry of the US won in 45.15.

Rynardt van Rensburg ended fifth in the 800m in 1min 46.86sec.

Only the first two men dipped under 1:46.00‚ with Kenyan winner Cornelius Tuwei clocking 1:45.67.

Emile Erasmus (10.42) was ninth in the men’s 100m‚ won by Arthur Cisse of Ivory Coast in 10.05.

Most read

  1. Baxter axes Erasmus‚ Motshwari and Makaringe from Afcon-bound Bafana squad Soccer
  2. Ottis Gibson comes out swinging about AB de Villiers Cricket
  3. Orlando Pirates coach ‘Micho’ is going nowhere‚ says Irvin Khoza Soccer
  4. Baxter 'disappointed' as Rivaldo Coetzee ruled out for Bafana at Afcon Soccer
  5. SA wins COSAFA plate section three years running Soccer

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law

Related articles

  1. Mthembu aims for Comrades men’s three-peat Sport
  2. Contenders likely to ask serious questions of Mthembu's credentials in the ... Sport
  3. Wayde van Niekerk all set to run again in London Sport
  4. IAAF's Caster Semenya ruling temporarily suspended Sport
  5. Bong'musa Mthembu and Gerda Steyn up the ante for Comrades Sport
  6. Fighting back! What you need to know about Caster Semenya's appeal Sport
  7. Caster Semenya lodges her appeal against CAS decision Sport
  8. Comrades Marathon champion Mthembu will be difficult to beat‚ says coach Hamlett Sport
X