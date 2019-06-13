Caster Semenya to haters: 'They keep talking, I keep winning'

On Tuesday, Semenya won her first race since her appeal against the IAAF's ruling that she must reduce her naturally high testosterone levels if she is to compete in international races.

She won the 2,000m race at the Meeting de Montreuil in Paris, finishing ahead of Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa and Adanench Anbesa, with a record time of 5:38:19.

The tweet has received more than 56,000 likes and has been shared 14,000 times as congratulatory messages keep pouring in. Here's a glimpse of all the love she received.