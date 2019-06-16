Returning Maria Sharapova inspired by 'ultimate fighter' Rafael Nadal

"I've always admired the way he has fought through all the injuries he's had and he's the greatest example of that.

"The sport is so physical, especially the way he plays, but brings an optimistic perspective on his work that he can come back and be a champion. He is extremely motivated."

Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova, ranked 86th in the world, says she is pain free and happy to be back on court, although admits the real test will be in matches.

"The shoulder is doing well, I took my time in order to come back to my first event and feel that I have a really good chance at it," Sharapova told Reuters.

"With every match it will be a good test, but I need to get it out into the battlefield to test it.

"You can heal all you want but when you get back to your sport it's a different ball game."

Sharapova admits few people will "give her a shot" at challenging for the Wimbledon title, but believes she has a chance of making an impact if her shoulder holds up.

Most of all, however, she is excited to return with her passion for the sport intact after so many injury setbacks and also missing 15 months because of a doping ban.

"I still have many expectations on myself even though I think I also have many opportunities to do other things," said Sharapova.