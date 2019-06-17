Sport

Ilunga Makabu sitting pretty after beating Dmitry Kudryashov

17 June 2019 - 14:31 By Bongani Magasela
Ilunga Makabu pulverised Dmitry Kudryashov into submission in round five.
Ilunga Makabu pulverised Dmitry Kudryashov into submission in round five.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE. © SOWETAN.

There were no surprises when the WBC Silver cruiserweight bout between Ilunga "Junior" Makabu and Dmitry "The Hammer" Kudryashov did not last the distance at the weekend.

The two boxers are regarded as the hardest hitters in their weight class and it was the left-handed Makabu who emerged victorious after he pulverised Kudryashov into submission in round five.

A vicious three-punch combination that jolted Kudryashov's head forced referee Hector Afu from Panama to step in between the two visibly exhausted fighters‚ and he intervened for the vanquished Russian.

Makabu lost the first round.

They both connected with their left hooks simultaneously in round two and the Russian hit the canvas.

Crippling power comes head to head when Makabu takes on Kudryashov

Ilunga “Junior” Makabu and Dmitry “Russian Hammer” Kudryashov have so many knockout victims between them that it is no exaggeration to suggest there ...
Sport
3 days ago

Makabu was hardly upright and wobbled to the neutral corner on dancing legs to allow Afu to conduct his mandatory eight count.

But Makabu recovered well and continued firing blows‚ and Kudryashov was actually saved by the bell.

The Russian was on the receiving end in round three as Makabu's right hand jab landed cleanly without being troubled.

Kudryashov‚ whose face had several cuts and was also bleeding from his nose‚ landed some good shots in round four‚ but mostly in exchanges.

Makabu was also bleeding from his nose at that stage.

Both boxers were not steady on their feet.

Jabulani Makhense happy to continue where other Limpopo boxing great left off

Boxer Jabulani Makhense appears to have the Limpopo boxing baton firmly in his grasp after retaining his WBA Pan African title with a lopsided points ...
Sport
1 week ago

They stood in the middle of the ring in round five and exchanged heavy blows‚ and that is where Kudryashov paid a heavy price.

The 31-year-old Makabu went into the fight in Russia holding the WBC International belt and he improved his record to 24 knockouts in 25 wins against two losses‚ both by stoppages.

Kudryashov‚ a former Global Boxing Union champion‚ suffered his third stoppage loss against 23 wins which were all by knockouts.

Victory puts Makabu in a comfortable position to challenge for the vacant WBC belt.

Most read

  1. The Safa millions that don't exist Soccer
  2. Bafana fan Botha Msila sends desperate SOS to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa Soccer
  3. Neymar's rape accuser abandoned by third lawyer Soccer
  4. Tahir, De Kock star as SA earn first World Cup win Cricket
  5. Celtics’ Tshegofatso Mabasa joins Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...

Related articles

  1. Legendary boxing referee and judge Christodoulou to talk about his inspiring ... Sport
  2. Lerena to face a skilled‚ trained gunslinger Sport
  3. Andy Ruiz Jr shocks Anthony Joshua for three heavyweight world titles Sport
  4. Kevin Lerena wary of his unknown Czech opponent's reach Sport
  5. SA junior middleweight champion Mhlongo introduces himself to the middleweight ... Sport
  6. ‘Desert Storm’ Sakaria signs up to Botwana's Global Stars Sport
X