Ilunga Makabu sitting pretty after beating Dmitry Kudryashov

There were no surprises when the WBC Silver cruiserweight bout between Ilunga "Junior" Makabu and Dmitry "The Hammer" Kudryashov did not last the distance at the weekend.

The two boxers are regarded as the hardest hitters in their weight class and it was the left-handed Makabu who emerged victorious after he pulverised Kudryashov into submission in round five.

A vicious three-punch combination that jolted Kudryashov's head forced referee Hector Afu from Panama to step in between the two visibly exhausted fighters‚ and he intervened for the vanquished Russian.

Makabu lost the first round.

They both connected with their left hooks simultaneously in round two and the Russian hit the canvas.