“On the advice of his team‚ Mr Manyonga’s upcoming competition schedule will be amended‚ and at the moment this includes cancellation of his next meeting in Ostrava‚” the athlete’s agent Lee-Roy Newton said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are confident in the treatment Mr Manyonga is receiving and will keep everyone informed of any further updates.”

Manyonga is currently SA’s best chance of a medal at the world championships.

Wayde van Niekerk has yet to prove his fitness following his knee injury in 2017‚ and there’s uncertainty over the future of Caster Semenya.