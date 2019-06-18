WATCH | New Caster Semenya video hits all the feels: First it comes with me - appreciating & loving myself

Sport

18 June 2019
Image: Reuters

A new Nike video starring Caster Semenya has inspired all the feels as the athlete speaks about acceptance, self-love and respecting people for who they are.

The video was posted on Nike's Instagram account, which has more than 5.5m followers. It shows Semenya running through the streets of Joburg with young children taking her lead.

In the video, titled 'Athlete in Progress', Semenya says she wants to do what she loves - being on the track and being free.

"I'm one kind of an athlete. I run my own race.  It's all about me."

Semenya said that it starts with yourself first. "I've learnt to appreciate people for who they are. But first it comes with me. Appreciating myself and loving myself."

The video had received more than 174,000 views by Tuesday morning. 

The athlete posted the video on her own Instagram account, with thousands of people taking to the comments section to praise her.

In a picture of the video she had this powerful message: "Be whoever you want to be and be true to yourself."

