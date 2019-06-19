Sport

Three key points on Caster Semenya and CAS award: 'She was born a woman'

19 June 2019 - 11:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Caster Semenya has welcomed the publication of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) arbitral award.
Caster Semenya has welcomed the publication of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) arbitral award.
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

After Caster Semenya welcomed the publication of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS's) arbitral award, key points on the decision have been explained.

The award ruled in favour of IAAF's decision to compel women with differences of sexual development (DSD) to take oral contraceptives to lower their testosterone when competing in events between 400m and 1,500m in length.

Here are three key points from the CAS award:

Born female

The CAS panel stated that Semenya is a woman.

"At birth, it was determined that she was female, so she was born a woman."

'They used me as a human guinea pig' - Caster Semenya launches fresh attack on IAAF

Caster Semenya has launched another stinging attack on the IAAF‚ this time based on the arbitral award by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Discrimination was proportionate

The CAS panel found that the IAAF regulations were discriminatory, with two of the three board members finding that the discrimination was proportionate.

"The award makes it clear that they did so only based on the assumption that women athletes could comply with the regulations by taking oral contraceptives."

Oral contraceptives may not be suitable

CAS expressed its concern that oral contraceptives may not be suitable for all competitors to ensure compliance.

"The CAS expressed‚ not less than four times‚ its concern‚ or even 'grave concerns'‚ over female athletes' 'potential inability to remain in compliance with the regulations'.

"Such a repeated expression of concerns is unprecedented and the CAS 'strongly encourages the IAAF to address the panel's concerns' and warned of the possibility that‚ when more evidence emerges as the IAAF implements its regulations‚ the proportionality of the regulations may need to be reassessed."

MORE

WATCH | New Caster Semenya video hits all the feels: First it comes with me - appreciating & loving myself

Caster Semenya's new video touches on acceptance and self-love.
Sport
1 day ago

Caster says Moroccan boss tried to bar her from Rabat Diamond League

Caster Semenya has rejected the claim by the Rabat Diamond League organisers that she had declined their invitation to compete there, saying they had ...
Sport
3 days ago

Caster Semenya declines Rabat 800m race: organisers

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not run her specialist 800m distance at Rabat on Sunday despite having received an invitation to do so, ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. The Safa millions that don't exist Soccer
  2. SA superfan Botha Msila still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana at ... Soccer
  3. Mosimane considers allowing Sundowns players to stay at home instead of hotels ... Soccer
  4. Shape-up or ship-out: Neymar in question as PSG chief blasts club's 'celebrity ... Soccer
  5. Technology to take center stage in Chiefs vs Pirates pre-season match Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X