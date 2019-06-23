Ruann Visser made quick work of Justice Siliga‚ winning on a first-round knockout to retain his South African heavyweight crown at the Time Square casino in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

Visser wobbled the number one contender with a right hand early in the round‚ and then put him down for good with what seemed a fairly innocuous left hook.

The hook was preceded by a right that had glanced off the top of Siliga’s head‚ and then came the left to the side of the head.

Siliga‚ who got off the canvas to win his last outing against Josh Pretorius‚ lay on his back for a few minutes‚ although the referee waved it over long before reaching 10.