Sport

Tshabalala to offer financial assistance to the families of fallen boxing heroes

23 June 2019 - 13:04 By Bongani Magasela
Boxing promoter Elias Tshabalala posted this picture of him with legendary Jimmy Abbott on May 18 2019.
Boxing promoter Elias Tshabalala posted this picture of him with legendary Jimmy Abbott on May 18 2019.
Image: Elias Tshabalala/Facebook

Promoter Elias Tshabalala is planning to offer financial assistance to the families of fallen boxing heroes in KwaThema and a portion of the income he is set to earn from a tournament he's staging at KwaThema Indoor Centre in Springs on Sunday will go to them.

Tshabalala made a name for himself as a trainer and he guided a number of top boxers to superstardom‚ including Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela.

He will stage his maiden tournament on Sunday and he said he hoped to make a small contribution to the local boxing community.

"It will be our small way of showing gratitude for what they did for the sport of boxing‚" said Tshabalala.

The families of legendary boxer Simon "Tsipa" Skosana and Themba Zulu will also benefit from the initiative.

Skosana is the former SA bantamweight champion who died in 2009.

Boxing bosses promise they'll get it right this time

Boxing SA (BSA) is vowing to get it right this time when Thato Bonokoane and Innocent Mantengu meet once again for the vacant SA junior-featherweight ...
Sport
2 days ago

Damien keeps his vow to honour his famous father Nick Durandt's memory

Young boxing trainer Damien Durandt has kept his vow to honour his famous father's memory and is on the verge of producing the first WBC champion ...
Sport
3 days ago

The boxer hailed from Springs and he won the SA bantamweight title in February 1984 after he outpointed Phindile Gaika.

He made successful defences against Richard Smith‚ Fransie Badenhorst (twice)‚ Fundile Shuswana and Gaika.

He was later warded the Old Buck championship belt outright.

On the night of November 22‚ 1986‚ with the odds heavily against him‚ he produced one of the gutsiest performances seen in a South African ring.

He fought WBA champion Bernard Pinango from Venezuela at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg but was stopped in the 15th round.

Zulu‚ one of South Africa’s most respected trainers‚ also from Kwa-Thema‚ Springs passed away last year.

Most read

  1. South African super fan Botha Msila arrives in Egypt for Afcon after emotional ... Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates part ways with star player after he refuses to take pay cut Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs urge frustrated supporters to be patient Soccer
  4. Cruel fate awaits Proteas and Pakistan at Lord's Cricket
  5. Chiefs star Khama Billiat encouraged by Zimbabwe’s brave performance against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria

Related articles

  1. Heavyweight title on the line as Ruann Visser and Justice Siliga square off Sport
  2. Ilunga Makabu sitting pretty after beating Dmitry Kudryashov Sport
  3. WATCH | Here's what to expect from Knuckle City starring Siv Ngesi TshisaLIVE
  4. Frank Rodrigues gunning for showdown against Nicholas Radley Sport
  5. Crippling power comes head to head when Makabu takes on Kudryashov Sport
  6. Trump-bashing gets physical at China tech show World
  7. Jabulani Makhense happy to continue where other Limpopo boxing great left off Sport
X