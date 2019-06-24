Sport

Friends again? Robert Marawa and Fikile Mbalula appear to have made up

24 June 2019 - 06:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
It seems Robert Marawa and minister of transport Fikile Mbalula have made up.
Image: Supplied/ Metro FM

Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, nor are your ears.

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and popular sportscaster Robert Marawa appear to have buried the hatchet.

Marawa took to Twitter to share a video of the two bantering.

In February, the two clashed on Twitter when Mbalula accused Marawa of supporting the EFF after he posted a short video from the Soweto soccer derby showing a helicopter flying the party's flag.

Marawa found the stunt entertaining, but Mbalula did not, and what followed was an exchange in which EFF leader Julius Malema also got involved.

Fikile Mbalula, Robert Marawa's twar over EFF 'marketing' got real spicy

Fikile Mbalula accused Robert Marawa of promoting the EFF during the Soweto Derby on Saturday.
News
4 months ago

In 2017, things got so heated between the two that even recording artist Oskido intervened, effectively forcing them to shake hands and put their differences behind them.

Now it looks as if the on-off friends are back on good terms. In the video, Mbalula addressed Marawa as “Robbie”, before they shared a joke.

Watch the video below:

