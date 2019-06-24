Friends again? Robert Marawa and Fikile Mbalula appear to have made up
Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, nor are your ears.
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and popular sportscaster Robert Marawa appear to have buried the hatchet.
Marawa took to Twitter to share a video of the two bantering.
In February, the two clashed on Twitter when Mbalula accused Marawa of supporting the EFF after he posted a short video from the Soweto soccer derby showing a helicopter flying the party's flag.
Marawa found the stunt entertaining, but Mbalula did not, and what followed was an exchange in which EFF leader Julius Malema also got involved.
In 2017, things got so heated between the two that even recording artist Oskido intervened, effectively forcing them to shake hands and put their differences behind them.
Now it looks as if the on-off friends are back on good terms. In the video, Mbalula addressed Marawa as “Robbie”, before they shared a joke.
Watch the video below:
Met the Minister of Transport for a brief summary of his short life in the new Portfolio!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 20, 2019
Can u deliver on the Bullet Train @MbalulaFikile #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/EWr4bW6OId