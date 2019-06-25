Sport

Woolies water jokes flowed, but sadly the Bafana goals didn't

25 June 2019 - 10:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bafana Bafana lost against Ivory Coast in an Afcon match on Monday.
Bafana Bafana lost against Ivory Coast in an Afcon match on Monday.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

As South Africa hangs its head following  Bafana Bafana's loss to Ivory Coast in an Afcon game on Monday, social media users have asked a question:  could Woolworths have saved us the heartache and humiliation had it heeded Fikile Mbalula's call to give the boys some water to help them  their opponents?

Woolies joined scores of South Africans on Twitter ahead of the match to wish the national team well.

"Huge day for Bafana Bafana! All the best to our boys for their game against Cote d'Ivoire. Let's go get our Afcon 2019 off to a great start," read its tweet.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula quickly jumped in and asked the retailer to hook our boys up with some "special" water.

Tweeps jumped in and joked about the endless possibilities the water could expose them to.

Woolworths water rose to prominence earlier this year after a group of young men posted a video of themselves drinking Woolworths-branded water, which caused their accents to instantly change after they took a sip.

The video went viral, sparking the infamous #WooliesWaterChallenge, which saw many South Africans sharing videos of themselves drinking the "special water."

MORE

Bafana Bafana have a proud record against Afcon opponents Ivory Coast

Bafana Bafana tackle Ivory Coast in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener on Monday‚ and do so having never lost to the west African side ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana vs Ivory Coast: Who are the Ivorian dangermen in Afcon opener?

Bafana Bafana tackle Ivory Coast in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday‚ facing an opponent with players in the top five leagues of ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Baxter surprises by naming Ronwen Williams in Bafana starting 11 vs Ivory Coast

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has made a surprise inclusion in his starting eleven to face Ivory Coast this afternoon by picking goalkeeper ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Lacklustre Bafana kick off Afcon with disappointing defeat to Ivory Coast

Bafana Bafana were structured and held their own‚ but just too far on the timid side losing 1-0 to the awesome player power of Ivory Coast in their ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Baxter surprises by naming Ronwen Williams in Bafana starting 11 vs Ivory Coast Soccer
  2. South African super fan Botha Msila arrives in Egypt for Afcon after emotional ... Soccer
  3. Gutless SA crash out of running for Cricket World Cup semi finals Cricket
  4. Baxter may turn to gangly goal machine Lars Veldwijk to lead Bafana attack ... Soccer
  5. Why Namibia would love to beat Bafana Bafana at Afcon Soccer

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X