Woolies water jokes flowed, but sadly the Bafana goals didn't

Woolies joined scores of South Africans on Twitter ahead of the match to wish the national team well.

"Huge day for Bafana Bafana! All the best to our boys for their game against Cote d'Ivoire. Let's go get our Afcon 2019 off to a great start," read its tweet.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula quickly jumped in and asked the retailer to hook our boys up with some "special" water.