WATCH | Robert Marawa is living his best broadcasting life after SuperSport sacking

His SuperSport days may be over, but his sportscasting is not.

Popular broadcaster Robert Marawa is living his best life at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) games in Cairo, Egypt, despite being sacked by SuperSport.

Marawa shocked sports fans on May 16 when he announced he had been fired by the entity via text message.

On Monday, many of his fans took to Twitter to plead with him to make a comeback on SuperSport, believing it would never be the same without him.

But it doesn't seem that will be happening anytime soon...