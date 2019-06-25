Sport

WATCH | Robert Marawa is living his best broadcasting life after SuperSport sacking

25 June 2019 - 13:57 By Unathi Nkanjeni

His SuperSport days may be over, but his sportscasting is not.

Popular broadcaster Robert Marawa is living his best life at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) games in Cairo, Egypt, despite being sacked by SuperSport.

Marawa shocked sports fans on May 16 when he announced he had been fired by the entity via text message.

On Monday, many of his fans took to Twitter to plead with him to make a comeback on SuperSport, believing it would never be the same without him.

But it doesn't seem that will be happening anytime soon...

Taking to Twitter, Marawa shared a glimpse of what he's been up to while at the games.

From hanging out with South African sports fan Msila Botha to sharing post-match thoughts with sports analyst Mamadou Gaye, here is a snapshot of some of the moments:

