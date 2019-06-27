Trump rows with US soccer stars over White House visit

President Donald Trump took on Twitter's version of a penalty shootout Wednesday in a row with the USA women's World Cup soccer stars over visiting the White House.

USA co-captain Megan Rapinoe kicked off by issuing an expletive-reinforced thanks-but-no-thanks before Trump had even issued an invite.

"I'm not going to the fucking White House," Rapinoe exclaimed in a video clip of an interview with Eight by Eight, a football magazine. "No. I'm not going to the White House."

The comment, lasting a few seconds, went viral.