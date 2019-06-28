Israel Folau anti-gay row headed to court as mediation fails

Fallen star Israel Folau and Rugby Australia looked headed for a long and costly court battle over his sacking for homophobic comments Friday after last-ditch conciliation talks collapsed.

The country's Fair Work Commission had ordered the two sides to a closed-doors mediation hearing in a bid to avoid legal action over a dispute that has polarised Australia.

But Folau and his camp emerged some four hours later with no settlement.

"Very, very disappointed by the outcome today," said the devoutly religious Folau. "I'd like to thank those who've supported me throughout this time. I'll continue to stand up for the freedoms of all Australians."

The case is now expected to head to the Federal Court and could potentially drag on for years.

Folau, who was on a Aus$1 million-a-year (US$700,000) four-year contract, is reportedly seeking Aus$10 million, including for lost sponsorship and marketing opportunities, a sum that reports say could be ruinous for Rugby Australia.