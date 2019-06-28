Mixed reactions to Thamsanqa Gabuza leaving Bucs flood Twitter

Twitter is flooded with mixed reactions to the departure of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza. This followed Orlando Pirates' announcement that he, along with Kuda Muhachi, have left the club for SuperSport United.

Gabuza on Thursday said in the six years he was a member of the club, he had made many wonderful memories and life-long friendships. He also expressed gratitude to the club's chair, Irvin Khoza, for the fatherly role he played in his life.

The fans are split into two as some feel that Gabuza should have achieved way more for the club.

Others defended him and described the striker as more than a phenomenal player, but a beautiful human being who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Here's a snapshot of the reactions.

Against his departure: