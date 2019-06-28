Mixed reactions to Thamsanqa Gabuza leaving Bucs flood Twitter
Twitter is flooded with mixed reactions to the departure of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza. This followed Orlando Pirates' announcement that he, along with Kuda Muhachi, have left the club for SuperSport United.
Gabuza on Thursday said in the six years he was a member of the club, he had made many wonderful memories and life-long friendships. He also expressed gratitude to the club's chair, Irvin Khoza, for the fatherly role he played in his life.
The fans are split into two as some feel that Gabuza should have achieved way more for the club.
Others defended him and described the striker as more than a phenomenal player, but a beautiful human being who wore his heart on his sleeve.
Here's a snapshot of the reactions.
Against his departure:
Thamsanqa Gabuza appreciation tweet #TAG31 pic.twitter.com/2Xbfg8fEKX— Itunes (@Kay_E2) June 27, 2019
Appreciation tweet of Thamsanqa Gabuza. Mzansi’s Number 1 Defensive Striver.✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/8Uh9v70vg6— Lection (@BraTheo_7) June 27, 2019
FAREWELL— IG:Pena_Phoofolo (@Pena056) June 27, 2019
THAMSANQA "GANDA-GANDA" GABUZA
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
WE WISH YOU ALL THE BEST TO SUPERSPORT UNITED FC #MATSATSANTSA
All the best Gabuza 🐐 pic.twitter.com/C34Yjsn4XK— Lutendo Khorommbi (@LutendoKhoromm2) June 27, 2019
#Gabuza Is Really Gone?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zgEp5Qh2HM— Areece STAN 🔥 (@ThutoMoretlwe) June 27, 2019
Thamsanqa Gabuza is the best striker Orlando Pirates had since Lesley 'Slow Poison' Manyathela. Change my mind— David Fryer (@simphiwe_majola) June 27, 2019
I wish Thamsanqa Gabuza so much success for the heart he always showed & will continue to show. #OnceAlways— David Minchella (@David_Minchella) June 27, 2019
Pirates are letting go one of their finest strikes in Thamsanqa Gabuza since Manyathela, watch him became Brazilian prime Ronaldo at Supersport. Save this tweet— Michael Dlamini (@SkibhakaJomo) June 27, 2019
Thamsanqa Gabuza, aged 31. 100 Orlando Pirates appearances and 17 goal assist in all competitions.— Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) June 27, 2019
Scored 6 goals in 2015 Caf Confederation Cup and became top goalscorer at that time. Say whatever you want to say but he was a valuable asset at the club. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/Hdcc7GBa50
For his departure:
In case you missed it— Ta Shoez (@trevor_mnini) June 28, 2019
In case your account was suspended. Thamsanqa Gabuza is GONE #GabuzaHasFallen Oh yes 💉💉 pic.twitter.com/W0M0pusSjm
Finally Thamsanqa Gabuza has left Orlando Pirates. It was long time coming...— Kgosietona Ratone (@ratone_tsiepe) June 27, 2019
I won't shared a tear for you bro..
Strike Thamsanqa Gabuza played 67 games for @orlandopirates and only scored 8 goals. Some defenders have done better 😂— Mfundi Mkhulisi (@MfundiMkhulisi) June 27, 2019
It's 20:45 on a Thursday night, the 27th of June 2019 and Thamsanqa Gabuza is NOT a Orlando Pirates Football Club player. God is good!!!— Luu Kubheka (@CoolKid_Skinny) June 27, 2019
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/EBkPir3pZz
Thamsanqa Gabuza will only be missed in changing rooms What a legendary all the best poi— Musa Mavin Zikhali (@ZikhaliMavin) June 27, 2019