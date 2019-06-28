Sport

Mixed reactions to Thamsanqa Gabuza leaving Bucs flood Twitter

28 June 2019 - 12:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kuda Mahachi have left Orlando Pirates for SuperSport
Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kuda Mahachi have left Orlando Pirates for SuperSport
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Twitter is flooded with mixed reactions to the departure of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza. This followed Orlando Pirates' announcement that he, along with Kuda Muhachi, have left the club for SuperSport United. 

Gabuza on Thursday said in the six years he was a member of the club, he had made many wonderful memories and life-long friendships. He also expressed gratitude to the club's chair, Irvin Khoza, for the fatherly role he played in his life. 

The fans are split into two as some feel that Gabuza should have achieved way more for the club. 

Others defended him and described the striker as more than a phenomenal player, but a beautiful human being who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Here's a snapshot of the reactions.

Against his departure:

For his departure:

Most read

  1. Knowledge Musona doesn't think Kaizer Chiefs can afford to buy him out of his ... Soccer
  2. SA player officially part of Leicester City's first team squad in new English ... Soccer
  3. I'm protecting myself‚ football can kill you‚ says Orlando Pirates boss Irvin ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs continue to release more players as additional personnel heads ... Soccer
  5. 10 PSL players who could be signed for free in the coming days Soccer

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X