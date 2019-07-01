Sport

Caster Semenya vows no world championships if she can't run 800m

01 July 2019 - 14:47 By Reuters
Caster Semenya powers to victory to win the women's 800m during the Prefontaine Classic at Cobb Track & Angell Field on June 30, 2019 in Stanford, California.
Caster Semenya powers to victory to win the women's 800m during the Prefontaine Classic at Cobb Track & Angell Field on June 30, 2019 in Stanford, California.
Image: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Olympic champion Caster Semenya said on Sunday she would not defend her world title in Doha next September if she could not run in the 800 metres because of new testosterone regulations imposed by the sport's governing body.

"If I am not running 800 metres, I'm not running in the world championships," the 28-year-old South African said after winning her favourite event in one minute, 55.70 at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting.

"No 1,500 (metres), nothing. I am just going to take a vacation, and then come (back to competing) next year."

But Semenya, who is challenging International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) testosterone rules that could affect her career, is looking towards the next three Olympics.

"I expect to be in Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles," she said

The South African repeated that she would not take medication to satisfy the IAAF regulations, which are currently on hold for her after a court ruling.

Under the rules, XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs), like Semenya, must take medication to lower their natural testosterone levels if they are to compete at distances from 400m to a mile.

Testosterone is a hormone that increases muscle mass, strength and haemoglobin and the IAAF said its own research showed it gave a significant endurance advantage to athletes in the 400 metres to mile range.

Semenya has refused to take the medication, saying: "I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete. The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am.”

But the South African said that even if she eventually lost her case, she planned to continue competing.

"There are a lot of races that I can do, there are a lot of stuff that I can do," she said.

"I am a talented athlete. I can play football (soccer), I can play basketball, I can do anything, I can run 100, I can run 200, I can run the steeple(chase), I can do anything I want."

EASY WIN

Semenya charged ahead about 600 metres into Sunday's race and won by almost 15 metres over American record holder Ajee Wilson to claim her 31st consecutive final in the event. She last lost an 800 metres final in Berlin on September 6, 2015.

The race was the fastest ever run in the United States, but the three-time world champion said she felt sluggish.

"I (would be) still sleeping at home," she said, noting it was about midnight in South Africa.

The competition was Semenya's first since the Swiss Federal Tribunal said she did not have to adhere to the IAAF regulations until her appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in favour of the new rules is decided.

The IAAF has said the regulations are necessary to preserve the integrity of female athletics in the restricted events.

Earlier, Kenya's world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech cruised to the fifth fastest time in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase, 8:55.58.

American Rai Benjamin showed he was ready to challenge for his first world 400 metre hurdles title when he ran 47.16 seconds - the ninth fastest of all time.

Christian Coleman also produced a 2019-leading time, winning the 100 metres in 9.81 seconds, as 37-year-old world champion Justin Gatlin showed he will again be a factor in Doha after taking second in 9.87. 

MORE:

Tebogo Mamathu becomes SA's second-fastest sprinter

Tebogo Mamathu shattered her personal best as she clocked 11.04sec over the 100m in Switzerland on Sunday to become the second-fastest SA sprinter of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

How Olympic champion Caster Semenya inspired Bulls centre Jesse Kriel

Bulls centre Jesse Kriel turned to Caster Semenya for inspiration during his hour of need and used the double Olympic champion's ‘contagious ...
Sport
1 week ago

Three key points on Caster Semenya and CAS award: 'She was born a woman'

Here are three key points from the CAS award that explain the reasons behind the decision.
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm not cheap‚' says Morocco coach Herve Renard to Safa Soccer
  2. Why the name Mamelodi Sundowns is on everybody's lips in Egypt Soccer
  3. Zifa threatens to withdraw players from Afcon Soccer
  4. Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela's gym snap gets him all the love Soccer
  5. Comrades Marathon star Ann Ashworth drags Athletics SA to court Sport

Latest Videos

'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
From recipes to loose shoe laces: Tito Mboweni and Vladimir Putin Twitter post ...

Related articles

  1. 'They used me as a human guinea pig' - Caster Semenya launches fresh attack on ... Sport
  2. WATCH | New Caster Semenya video hits all the feels: First it comes with me - ... Sport
  3. Injured Luvo Manyonga to miss Ostrava Sport
  4. Caster Semenya declines Rabat 800m race: organisers Sport
  5. Caster says Moroccan boss tried to bar her from Rabat Diamond League Sport
  6. The body's selection criteria and road-race clearances need to be scrutinised ... Sport
  7. Caster Semenya wins another battle in fight against IAAF Sport
  8. Caster Semenya to haters: 'They keep talking, I keep winning' Sport
X