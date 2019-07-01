Race to the finish line: Meet 3 ordinary South Africans who are chasing their fitness dreams
The easiest way to test your determination to make a change in your life, especially a physical one, is to do it in winter.
In bracing cold and in sunlight that’s in short supply, three ordinary South Africans, Hengie McInnes, Nkine Letsela and Bonani Zuke have begun training to achieve their fitness dreams.
In celebration of Fedhealth’s second year of participation in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, the scheme offered its members free entry into the marathon and introduced the Dream Chasers campaign.
The campaign is aimed at encouraging and inspiring Fedhealth members to make their fitness dreams a reality by entering to win one of three slots to compete in the marathon taking place on September 15 2019.
The ambitions of the competition winners (and Fedhealth members) range from the rags-to-health-riches story of a self-confessed couch potato (Hengie) to doing it as an example for their kids as part of the health responsibilities of caring for a family (Nkine).
In Bonani's case it's all about a milestone “birthday gift to myself over 42.2km”. Bonani, who was chosen to tackle the marathon event, turns 40 on September 15. She will attempt to drop her maiden voyage marathon time of just over six hours to about five-and-a-half hours.
Hengie has opted for the 10km peace run/walk, while Nkine will take part in the 12km peace trail run.
To achieve their goals, the three will each receive get a personalised, three-month expert coaching programme from Marcel Viljoen and Brendan McBirnie of Fitness From Africa, with Andrea du Plessis helping them with their nutrition.
They’ll also receive get a free entry into the marathon, as well as including flights and accommodation to Cape Town and accommodation; custom-fitted Asics shoes valued at R2,000, and Fedhealth-sponsored running gear. The really big reward is being given the value of a year’s Fedhealth membership on their current option to cover their annual scheme contribution.
McBirnie said they’d already got some intel on the Dream Chasers’ levels, met with them and conducted a couple of track sessions twice a week at Fourways High School in Johannesburg.
Hengie is at a real novice level where at the moment she’s completing a three-kilometre run by running for two minutes and walking for another three, etc.
“Each of them have different goals, but we can adapt their training to that,” said McBirnie. “We have 10 weeks left to get there, so there are time constraints. But the big thing is to get them to the starting line fit – you want to push them, but not push them too far.”
This article was paid for by Fedhealth.