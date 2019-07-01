Sport

WATCH | 15-year-old Cori Guaff turfs Venus Williams out of Wimbledon

01 July 2019 - 20:48 By Reuters
Cori Guaff caused one of the biggest shocks in Wimbledon history.
Cori Guaff caused one of the biggest shocks in Wimbledon history.
Image: Wimbledon/Twitter

Cori Guaff served up the perfect excuse for playing hooky from school on Monday as the 15-year-old American caused one of the biggest shocks in Wimbledon history by dispatching Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 in the first round on Monday.

Aged 39, Williams is considered Wimbledon royalty as she has been part of the All England Club family for over two decades, having won the singles title five times -- including two before Gauff was even born.

But Guaff, the youngest player to qualify for the main draw in the professional era, was in no mood to play a lady-in-waiting as she made a mockery of the 24-year-age difference and 269 ranking spots that separate her from Williams.

Playing a fearless brand of tennis that belied her young age, she bullied Williams into submission.

A break in the fifth game of the opening set, which included a delectable lob over the statuesque Williams, was enough to win her the first set.

The nerveless display continued in the second set and she sealed victory on her fourth match point when Williams netted a forehand. 

MORE:

South Africa's Kevin Anderson under the radar at Wimbledon

It is probably too much to expect a repeat of Kevin Anderson’s thrilling run to the men’s singles final at Wimbledon last year after an ...
Sport
1 day ago

Novak Djokovic sweeps through under keen gaze of new coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic got the defence of his Wimbledon title off to an impressive start when, serving superbly, he overwhelmed Germany's Philipp ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Kevin Anderson makes quick work of dispatching Herbert at Wimbledon

Returning to the lush grasscourts of Wimbledon proved to be just the tonic Kevin Anderson needed on Monday as the 2018 runner-up buried memories of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm not cheap‚' says Morocco coach Herve Renard to Safa Soccer
  2. Why the name Mamelodi Sundowns is on everybody's lips in Egypt Soccer
  3. Zifa threatens to withdraw players from Afcon Soccer
  4. Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela's gym snap gets him all the love Soccer
  5. Comrades Marathon star Ann Ashworth drags Athletics SA to court Sport

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital

Related articles

  1. 'Nadal, Djokovic have made me the player I am,' says Roger Federer Sport
  2. Relieved Nadal drawn to meet Federer in Wimbledon semis Sport
  3. No grass courts? No problem, says Wimbledon king Novak Djokovic Sport
  4. Roger Federer crushes David Goffin for 'unbelievable' 10th Halle title Sport
  5. SA tennis legend David Samaai dies South Africa
  6. Djokovic, Thiem blown off course in new Roland Garros schedule setback Sport
  7. Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open, hopeful for Wimbledon Sport
  8. Kerber crashes to Russian teen at Roland Garros as Federer returns Sport
X