Late bloomer Gatto-Monticone faces Serena in dream Wimbledon debut

As Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone prepares for her Wimbledon debut at the age of 31 after 17 years on the women's tour, she need look no further than her first-round opponent Serena Williams for inspiration.

The World number 161, who at this year's Roland Garros became the oldest Grand Slam debutant since 43-year-old Renee Richards at the 1977 US Open, meets a player six years her senior and pushing for a record-equalling 24th major title.

"It's a dream come true," Gatto-Monticone said after coming through the qualifying rounds at Wimbledon to set up a meeting with the seven-times winner.

Williams is chasing her own dream of equalling Margaret Court's all-time Slam record and has been stuck on 23 major titles for over two years, with poor form putting a question mark over her chances of achieving the feat at Wimbledon.