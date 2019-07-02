Mzansi fumes as Bafana Bafana, the 'Mabenas of football', lose again

South Africans hung their heads in shame following another loss for the national men's football team, Bafana Bafana, this time in their Afcon match against Morocco on Monday evening.

Midfielder Mbark Boussoufa scored the goal which saw Bafana Bafana lose by 1-0, putting them in third place in Group D, with Morocco at the top.

Although all is not lost, chances of the boys progressing from the group are so slim we'd need mathematician William Smith to do some calculations to tell us what they are.

During the match, the fans dubbed Percy Tau the star of the game for a performance they perceived as stunning, with some saying they would stand by this whether Bafana Bafana won or lost.

Coach Stuart Baxter, however, was lambasted for not including Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch in the squad, as tweeps believed the team would have been far stronger with him in the line-up.

On Monday last week, Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast.

Here are the reactions:

Bafana Bafana