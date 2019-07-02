Mzansi fumes as Bafana Bafana, the 'Mabenas of football', lose again
South Africans hung their heads in shame following another loss for the national men's football team, Bafana Bafana, this time in their Afcon match against Morocco on Monday evening.
Midfielder Mbark Boussoufa scored the goal which saw Bafana Bafana lose by 1-0, putting them in third place in Group D, with Morocco at the top.
Although all is not lost, chances of the boys progressing from the group are so slim we'd need mathematician William Smith to do some calculations to tell us what they are.
During the match, the fans dubbed Percy Tau the star of the game for a performance they perceived as stunning, with some saying they would stand by this whether Bafana Bafana won or lost.
Coach Stuart Baxter, however, was lambasted for not including Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch in the squad, as tweeps believed the team would have been far stronger with him in the line-up.
On Monday last week, Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast.
Here are the reactions:
Bafana Bafana
Bro @tumisole how do we convince the Minister of Sport to suspend Bafana Bafana for 2 years and use the annual budget allocated to them to build a new hospital or two? #CountryDuty— MR ELLE (@MrElleSA) July 1, 2019
South Africa when Bafana Bafana and the Proteas arrive at OR Tambo International pic.twitter.com/jzttyQGGnO— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) July 1, 2019
Stuart Baxter is officially the worst coach to have coached Bafana Bafana🙇Followed by Carlos Santana pic.twitter.com/IvzQfROUDt— mbuiselo1225 (@m_rlehare1225) July 1, 2019
Percy Tau
Thembinkosi Lorch
#RSAMAR I think this will remain a fact that Stuart Baxter has an agenda with Orlando Pirates players. More especially Thembinkosi Lorch. I mean as a sober coach how could you not utilize the player of the season. 💔— Greythebuffalo (@Lebohang360) July 1, 2019
This is a clear indication of how much Orlando Pirates players are not valued or taken seriously lana, how can Baxter explain leaving ,The player of the season and players player of the season on the bench for 3 games in such a tournament. Nah man this Lorch thing 🤔😏😒#RSAMAR— NaraBellah (@DibelaNangamso) July 1, 2019
It pains me when I see our Player Of The Season, Thembinkosi Lorch, not playing.#RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/cogP18QTyC— MuTsonga (@AliJunior1st) July 1, 2019