South Africa’s Lloyd Harris was in dreamland for 30 minutes of his Wimbledon debut against Roger Federer on Centre Court before the Swiss maestro predictably took control to win their first round clash on Tuesday.

Harris‚ 22 from Sea Point in Cape Town ‚ took the first set 6-3 against his boyhood idol with a nerveless start to the match against the eight-time Wimbledon champion. It was the first time since 2010 Federer had dropped a set in the first round at Wimbledon.

By winning the first set‚ Harris reduced Federer to his fourth consecutive dropped set against South Africans after Kevin Anderson took the final three sets off the Swiss in last year’s quarterfinal.

Federer though‚ rallied to win 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 in and hour and 51 minutes.

Federer‚ in his 21st appearance at Wimbledon‚ struggled with the 1.90m South African’s heavy hitting in the first set‚ saying afterwards it ‘felt heavy’.

"I struggled early on‚ I felt a bit frozen‚ my legs weren't going‚" Federer said afterwards.

"I felt it was heavy out there‚ the ball wasn't going when I was hitting it and he was hitting it big.

"He kept me nervous for a set and a half and I think that break was crucial in the second to turn things around. It took a big effort. Lloyd played a good match."