Fikile Mbalula: We will support Bafana. After all, we don't have a second country

03 July 2019 - 13:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says SA will get behind Bafana Bafana.
After calling Bafana Bafana a "bunch of losers" and claiming that SA would never roll out the red carpet for mediocrity, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has encouraged SA to get behind our national football team.

Mbalula has never hidden his frustration, and sometimes disgust, when Bafana have crashed out of international tournaments, famously declaring that our national team were a "bunch of losers" following their poor performance in the 2014 African Nations Championship.

He declared in 2013 that "we don't roll out the red carpet for mediocrity, but we roll it for the champions".

After Bafana's loss to Morocco this week meant Mali had to beat Angola for us to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams at the Africa Cup of Nations, Mbalula told a follower: "Angola will not lose. We are out, my man."

Before adding that there was "no inspiration" in the side.

He was left eating his words when Mali pulled off a win, meaning South Africa will play Egypt on Saturday in the last-16 round of the competition.

Responding to goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's calls for the nation to believe in Bafana, Mbalula said we would be behind our boys.

"We will support the team. After all we don't have a second country ... "

Mbalula's comment sparked a flood of responses, with some pulling out the slips to say he never loved Bafana. 

Others agreed that we have no choice but to sit and watch Mabena Mabena disappoint us again.

