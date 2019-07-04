Disgraced former US Olympic chief gets $2.4m payoff

The former chief executive of the United States Olympic Committee who was severely criticized for his handling of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal received $2.4 million in severance pay, official records revealed on Wednesday.

Scott Blackmun stepped down as chief of USOC in February last year, roughly one month after former national gymnastics team doctor Nassar was jailed for life for abusing more than 250 athletes, including several stars of the USA's 2012 and 2016 gold medal-winning Olympic teams.

A subsequent independent report commissioned by the USOC, which is now known as the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), was scathing of Blackmun's role in the scandal.

The report by outside investigators alleged Blackmun and other Olympic chiefs had failed to react swiftly when first warned of allegations surrounding Nassar, concealing the doctor's crimes until the scandal erupted into the open in late 2016.