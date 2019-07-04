Fedhealth Dream Chaser Bonani will be running the Cape Town Marathon on her 40th birthday

“A party might have made everyone happy but this is for me as an individual. There’s a sense of achievement once you cross the line, so for me it’s not a painful way to celebrate.”

Bonani’s birthday run at the Cape Town Marathon is courtesy of Fedhealth’s offer of free entry into the race for its members, and the introduction of the Dream Chasers campaign to encourage them to make their fitness dreams a reality by running the 10km race, the 12km trail run or the 42.2km distance.

The mother of two’s 40th falls on September 15, which is coincidentally the same day the marathon will be run.

Not exactly a novice – she first began running four years ago to lose weight after the birth of her daughter Zimkhitha – Bonani is hoping to drop her time of six hours and five minutes from her maiden marathon (the Soweto Marathon) by more than half an hour.

“I was actually thinking that if I finish earlier than my goal, I can think about doing the Comrades ... that might be tempting.”

Watch the video | Meet Bonani Zuke

