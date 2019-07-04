South Africa’s Kevin Anderson powered into the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday‚ comfortably beating Janko Tipsarevic in four sets.

Anderson‚ the No 4 seed needed a shade under three hours to see off the former top ten player 6-4 6-7 6-1 6-4 as he continued his quiet progress on the smaller show courts at SW19.

Unsurprisingly it was Anderson’s massive serve that did he damage as he fired down 24 aces in the match‚ but the 2.08m South African is a superb all-round player these days.

While his serve did it’s job‚ reducing Tipsarevic to a single break point in the match‚ which he failed to convert‚ Anderson also hit 57 winners against 34 unforced errors.