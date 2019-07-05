Sport

Pella the conqueror of 2018 finalist Anderson

05 July 2019 - 17:27 By AFP
US-based South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson.
Image: Wimbledon/Twitter

Argentina's Guido Pella pulled off a major upset on Friday‚ knocking 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson out in the third round in straight sets 6-4‚ 6-3‚ 7-6 (7/4).

The 29-year-old Argentinean‚ who will play in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career‚ was in control from the outset and a fine performance was summed up in an astonishing point at 5-4 in the tie-break.

The duo exchanged several volleys at the net before the 26th seed put it away‚ sinking to his knees and letting out a roar of delight.

“The penultimate point it was unbelievable‚" enthused Pella.“One of those days that the point belonged to me. I was so tight serving for the match at 5-4 (in the tie-break) and that released me.”

He served out the match to send the fourth seeded South African packing and will play 2016 finalist Milos Raonic for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I don't know how to describe this‚" gasped Pella‚ who had never gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam tournament in seven years.

“I played an unbelievable three sets. In the third he played much better but in the end I was focussed.”

As for his incredible improvement this year which has seen him rise into the top 30 with his highest ever ranking Pella said it was all in the head.

“My mind is in the right place‚” he said.

“I am playing much more aggressive than previous years. You gain confidence when you win matches‚ you play every point like it was the last and fight for every point.“Being in the second week is unbelievable.”

