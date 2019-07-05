Sport

Wozniacki’s Wimbledon ends in grumbles

05 July 2019 - 16:23 By - Reuters
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a backhand in her first round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium during day one of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a backhand in her first round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium during day one of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

At first it had all looked so good for former world number one Caroline Wozniacki at Wimbledon on Friday.

The newlywed Dane raced into a 4-0 lead over China’s Zhang Shuai in their third round clash on Court Two.

But that was as good as it got. From there she slipped, via a rambling, rumbling grumble about Hawk-Eye, to a 6-4 6-2 defeat.

“I thought there was a few ones that I saw way differently,” the 28-year-old said, referring to her ongoing irritation with the line-call verification system.

“But it is what it is. You can’t really change a Hawk-Eye call. You just have to move on, know what it is. That’s really it. I mean, at this point it doesn’t matter. It is what it is. Maybe the Hawk-Eye was right. Maybe I just saw it wrong. I don’t know.

“Obviously when you think you’ve won the point and then have to replay, that can be frustrating.”

More frustrating, however, must have been letting slip such a commanding lead with barely a whimper.

In her last tournament she had let slip a 5-2 final set lead to lose to Aryna Sabalenka at Eastbourne.

But Wozniacki had a swift answer to questions about her form. “I think she played better, and that’s really it,” she said.

End of conversation. Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at the end of last season, Wozniacki has struggled for consistency this term — reaching the final at Charleston in April, but following that up with first round defeats in three of the subsequent four tournaments.

For Zhang, who becomes the first Chinese woman to reach the Wimbledon fourth round since Peng Shuai five years ago, the victory over the 14th seed marked her first win over a top-20 player all year.

This year’s run to the fourth round marks a major upturn in Wimbledon fortunes for the 30-year-old, who had never won a main draw match since her first attempt at qualifying in 2010.

“Can you believe I never win one match before 2019?” she posted on Twitter. “Thanks very much all crowd to visiting and supporting.”

Zhang will next face either Viktorija Golubic or Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Most read

  1. Shock as Zimbabwe accused of fixing last Afcon group game against DR Congo Soccer
  2. Unimpressed fans lash out at Steven Pienaar after Bafana Twitter comment Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs announce the arrival of more players at Naturena Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs' latest signings: Who are the new arrivals? Soccer
  5. Early Christmas present for Bafana players after earning R320‚000 each at Afcon Soccer

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...

Related articles

  1. Barty looks to end 46-year Aussie drought at Roland Garros Sport
  2. 'Frustrated' Wozniacki says opponent got 'lucky' in Roland Garros win Sport
  3. Osaka edges Kvitova to claim Australian Open crown Sport
  4. Serena outslugs top seed Halep as Zverev implodes at Open Sport
  5. Federer, Nadal stay on track as Sharapova sets up Wozniacki showdown Sport
  6. Gutsy Murray out of Australian Open after five-set epic Sport
X