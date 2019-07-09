Sport

Serena Williams fined R141,000 for Wimbledon court damage

09 July 2019 - 14:13 By AFP
US player Serena Williams sits in the break between games against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro during their women's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2019.
Image: GLYN KIRK / AFP

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 (R141,081) for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.

"The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage," a spokeswoman told AFP.

Williams is in action twice later Tuesday when she faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals.

She then returns to Centre Court to partner Britain's Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.

