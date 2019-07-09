Wedding bells sound sweet to Riske as she prepares to face Williams in quarters

Alison Riske said she wished she could get married more often after crediting her upcoming nuptials for her barnstorming run at Wimbledon which has earned her a quarter-final date with fellow American Serena Williams.

Riske, who will marry Stephen Amritraj, the son of former Indian Davis Cup player Anand, after Wimbledon, stunned world number one Ash Barty to notch up her 14th win in 15 matches on grass this season.

Tuesday's clash against seven-times Wimbledon champion Williams will be her first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.