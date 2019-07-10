Sport

Roger Federer overcomes shaky start to join Gram Slam 100 club

10 July 2019 - 20:04 By Reuters
Roger Federer has reached his 13th semifinal at Wimbledon.
Roger Federer has reached his 13th semifinal at Wimbledon.
Image: Wimbledon/Twitter

Roger Federer chalked up another monumental milestone to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday, recovering to beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 and become the first man to record a century of singles wins at any Grand Slam.

Number two seed Federer was so poor in the first set that the eighth-seeded Nishikori may have felt the 37-year-old Swiss's advancing years had finally caught up with him.

Yet the remainder of the contest had just enough flourishes of pure brilliance from the eight times champion to make it a worthy occasion for him to become the sole male member of the Grand Slam 100 club.

Federer's victory raised the prospect that Wimbledon may once again play host to one of the sport's greatest rivalries, provided Rafa Nadal overcomes big-serving American Sam Querrey to tee up a clash against his old Swiss foe in the semi-finals.

The duo have not met at the All England Club since their titanic tussle in the 2008 final, when Nadal outlasted Federer over five thrilling sets that finished in the late evening gloom. 

Most read

  1. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  2. Mzansi shows Thembinkosi Lorch all the love after historic goal Soccer
  3. Springbok legend James Small has died Rugby
  4. Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  5. Bafana players set to pocket R670,000 each if they beat Nigeria in Afcon ... Soccer

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester

Related articles

  1. Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream over Sport
  2. Klaasen and Montjane keep SA flag flying at Wimbledon Sport
  3. Serena Williams survives Riske business to reach Wimbledon semis Sport
  4. Wedding bells sound sweet to Riske as she prepares to face Williams in quarters Sport
  5. Serena Williams crushes Suarez Navarro to reach quarter-finals Sport
  6. Serena Williams fined R141,000 for Wimbledon court damage Sport
  7. 'My life has changed,' says Coco Gauff after spectacular Wimbledon comeback Sport
  8. 15-year-old Wimbledon player Cori 'Coco' Gauff is still a mama's girl Sport
X