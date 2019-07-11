Sport

Serena Williams powers past Barbora Strycova into Wimbledon final

11 July 2019 - 17:37 By Reuters
Serena Williams of the US and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova embrace each other after their Wimbledon semi-final match on Centre Court in London, England, on July 11 2019.
Serena Williams of the US and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova embrace each other after their Wimbledon semi-final match on Centre Court in London, England, on July 11 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Serena Williams powered through to her 11th Wimbledon final as she overwhelmed unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova in a brutal 6-1 6-2 victory on Centre Court on Thursday.

Clobbering huge serves and forehands, the veteran American was always in control as she set up a showdown with Romanian former world number one Simona Halep in Saturday's final.

The 37-year-old Williams will become the oldest woman to contest a Grand Slam final in the professional era and victory will take her alongside Margaret Court's record 24 singles majors.

Strycova, the oldest first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist at 33, boasts a tricky game that scrambled the mind of Britain's Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals.

But seven-times Wimbledon champion Williams is made of much sterner stuff and simply bulldozed her way through her opponent's lightweight resistance.

Strycova held for 1-1 in the first set but any notion that a contest would break out disappeared in the blink of an eye as she went 5-1 behind.

She had a chance to slow the Williams advance when she got to 0-40 on the 11th seed's serve with the help of a netcord but Williams raised the tempo to reel off five points, ending the first set in 27 minutes with an ace.

Williams broke for 3-2 in the second set as Strycova dribbled an attempted drop shot into the net and again to move 5-2 ahead -- Strycova emitting a piercing scream as she wafted a straightforward volley long.

The crowd were willing Strycova to hang in for a little longer and roared their approval when she showed great defensive skills to win the first point as Williams served for the match.

But there was to be no comeback. Williams fired down a huge serve on match point and had the simplest of forehands to stroke away and seal her place in the final.

Most read

  1. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  2. From Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula: The Bafana Bafana discussion gets heated Soccer
  3. Springbok legend James Small has died Rugby
  4. Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  5. Bafana players set to pocket R670,000 each if they beat Nigeria in Afcon ... Soccer

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester

Related articles

  1. Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream over Sport
  2. Klaasen and Montjane keep SA flag flying at Wimbledon Sport
  3. Serena Williams survives Riske business to reach Wimbledon semis Sport
  4. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal braced for Wimbledon epic semi-final showdown Sport
  5. Roger Federer overcomes shaky start to join Gram Slam 100 club Sport
  6. Wedding bells sound sweet to Riske as she prepares to face Williams in quarters Sport
  7. Serena Williams fined R141,000 for Wimbledon court damage Sport
  8. Serena Williams crushes Suarez Navarro to reach quarter-finals Sport
  9. 'My life has changed,' says Coco Gauff after spectacular Wimbledon comeback Sport
  10. 15-year-old Wimbledon player Cori 'Coco' Gauff is still a mama's girl Sport
X