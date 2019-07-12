How nappy duty drove Fedhealth Dream Chaser Nkine to trail running

The inspiration that got Nkine Letsela on the path to joining Fedhealth’s Dream Chasers campaign came from an unlikely place.

Having become a new parent with fiancée Phetheni, Nkine was elbows-deep in a tutorial about changing nappies when it hit him that parenthood would be a more physical pursuit than he’d anticipated.

“It all began last year. I’d been watching a lot of tutorials on new parents, changing nappies and all of that, and it was a lot of carrying around, and I just wanted the strength to run around and carry my kids.”

Most might ask why anyone would need enhanced strength to deal with the negligible weight of a baby, but Nkine’s case is no ordinary one. Being the father of twin daughters Letlotlo and Lewatle has given the expression, double trouble, a whole new meaning for him.

And so, 10 months later, the 29-year-old finds himself training to run the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon as part of the Fedhealth Dream Chasers campaign to encourage its members to make their fitness dreams a reality.