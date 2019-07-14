Lewis Hamilton takes record sixth British Grand Prix win

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton hailed his home fans after celebrating a record sixth British Grand Prix win on Sunday and stretching his lead over luckless Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to 39 points.

Bottas, on pole position, finished a distant second after a safety car period turned the race decisively in Hamilton's favour by handing the home favourite a free pitstop in a thrilling race.

It was Hamilton's seventh win in 10 races this season and 80th of his career.

The five-times world champion, now on 223 points to Bottas's 184, also banged in a late fastest lap, on a set of tyres that had already done 30 laps, to secure an extra point.

"Ah, what a day! I love you Silverstone," Hamilton exclaimed over the radio after rapper Stormzy had waved the chequered flag, with Bottas 24.9 seconds behind.