South African Daryl Impey gatecrashes French party with Tour breakaway

South African Daryl Impey won stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday, leaving local fans to settle for Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe keeping hold of the yellow jersey on Bastille Day.

Impey, wearing his national champion jersey, was part of a mass breakaway that quickly opened a 10-minute gap and extended it throughout the race with the pack eventually trailing in 16 minutes after Impey had beaten Belgian Tiesj Benoot to the line.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and the other overall title contenders finished together in a low-key finale to the 170km rolling run.

"That was a really tough race. I'm so happy to win on July 14," said a broadly smiling Impey, who crossed the line with both arms aloft, releasing a huge victory cry.

The 2019 Tour Down Under champion and all-rounder won a Tour de France team time-trial in 2013, and a few days later took the overall lead to become his nation's first yellow jersey holder.