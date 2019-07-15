Boxing legend 'Sweet Pea' Pernell Whitaker dead at 55

Former Olympic boxing gold medallist and four-weight world champion Pernell Whitaker has died after a traffic accident in Virginia, police confirmed on Monday.

The 55-year-old was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Virginia Beach on Sunday, police said in a statement.

"When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle," the statement said.

"The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene."

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene and was helping with inquiries.