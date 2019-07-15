South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory on Sunday by winning the John Deere Classic in Illinois after a brilliant final round seven-under 64.

Frittelli‚ 29‚ ended on 21-under par to win by two strokes over America’s Russell Henley thanks to his bogey free round.

Victory earned him a place in this week’s British Open at Royal Portrush in Ireland.

The PGA Tour chartered a jet to take 13 late qualifiers and their caddies to Ireland on Sunday night.

His nerveless display‚ a result of months of work with San Diego-based sports psychologist Jay Brunza‚ allowed Frittelli to free his mind from stresses he admitted had been worrying him in previous weeks.