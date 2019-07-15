Geraint Thomas in driving seat as Tour de France rivals lose time

Defending champion Geraint Thomas gained time on a handful of his main rivals as crosswinds caused chaos in the peloton in the climax of Monday's 10th stage of the Tour de France.

Thomas was on the right end of a bunch split 35 kilometres from the finish of the 217.5km ride from St Flour with France’s Thibaut Pinot, Dane Jakob Fuglsang, Colombian Rigoberto Uran and Australian Richie Porte trapped behind.

They finished 1:39 off the pace.

Dutchman Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish with Thomas, his Ineos team mate Egan Bernal and Colombian Nairo Quintana in the main group, as well as Briton Adam Yates and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk.