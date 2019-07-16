Tiger Woods defends his lack of golf ahead of British Open

Tiger Woods has shrugged off concerns about his lack of golf heading into this week's British Open, saying he needs to carefully manage the remaining years of his career.

Woods has played only 10 competitive rounds since winning the Masters in April and his last tournament start was at the US Open.

By the time the 43-year-old tees up on Thursday he will have gone 32 days without playing competitively.

"Last year, I played too much. I played 17 events," Woods told a news conference on Tuesday. "And a lot of it was trying to qualify for certain events.

"So this year I made a conscious effort to cut back on my schedule to make sure that I don't play too much.