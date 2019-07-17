SportsLIVE PODCAST | One of the greatest sports days ever and Rassie Erasmus' plans for the Boks

July 14 will not be a day that's easily forgotten. How could it? It had the longest and possibly most thrilling Wimbledon men's final of all time, contested by grass court king Roger Federer and modern great Novak Djokovic.

Then there was the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand that was tied.It then went to the super-over and still nothing could separate the teams. England eventually won on the most dubious of technicalities.

There was a glut of other sports on the go on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history and SA golfer Dylan Frittelli stole the show at the John Deere Classic. And, of course, the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) giants separated themselves in the semifinals, at which Nigeria lost to Algeria and Senegal ousted Tunisia.

It was a crazy day and one on which we look back fondly.

Looking ahead, we capture the Springbok mood as the men's rugby team takes its first steps towards the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. They take on Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday. We hear from Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus about his plans to split the squad into travelling and non-travelling contingents.

We also have a special guest from the Highveld Lions, who explains the difference in coaching styles between Geoff Toyana and his successor, Enoch Nkwe.



