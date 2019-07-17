Tiger Woods comfortable as all eyes on Koepka and McIlroy at The Open

America’s Brooks Koepka is one man who doesn’t need inside information going into this week’s British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland‚ after winning four of the last nine majors.

But the world’s top ranked golfer will have some key insights because his caddie Ricky Elliot comes from Portrush and knows the layout well.

Elliot has shot 65 on the course – a score Koepka would happily card in Thursday’s opening round.

For the chasing pack it’s been hard enough beating Koepka in majors over the past two years on courses where things were more or less even.

Elliot has been on Koepka’s bag for all of his successes and will certainly add more confidence to the world number one‚ if nothing else.