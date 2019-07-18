Darren Clarke enjoys emotions of Portrush Open

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke said he was ready for the wave of support and sense of history at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, but was more emotional than he expected when he struck Thursday's first tee-shot.

The Open has not been held at Portrush for 68 years and as a previous winner of the tournament who lives in the town, the 50-year-old Clarke was given the honour of getting things under way.

"I didn’t think I’d feel the way I did," he said after completing an even-par round of 71.

"But the support, the crowds, there was just something about it... When I was about to hit my tee-shot, I just thought, ‘Wow, it’s the Open Championship and we are back here in Portrush’."