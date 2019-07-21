Brave SA lose bronze medal match to hosts England in Netball World Cup

SA's hopes of a medal at the Netball World Cup went up in smoke after they lost 58-42 to hosts England in the third and fourth play-off match at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The South Africans started the match positively with goal shooter Lenize Potgieter and attacker Maryka Holtzhausen leading the charge.

They managed to score first but England clawed their way back into the game.

The England Roses‚ who claimed their third successive bronze medal in this tournament and enjoyed partisan support‚ soon led by two goals (14-12) largely because of the awareness of Proteas goal defender Phumza Maweni.

Most of the damage for England was done by goal shooter Helen Housby and attacker Joanne Harten‚ who proved too hot to handle at times when they hit their strides and helped the hosts seize control of the match.