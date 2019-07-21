Brave SA lose bronze medal match to hosts England in Netball World Cup
SA's hopes of a medal at the Netball World Cup went up in smoke after they lost 58-42 to hosts England in the third and fourth play-off match at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
The South Africans started the match positively with goal shooter Lenize Potgieter and attacker Maryka Holtzhausen leading the charge.
They managed to score first but England clawed their way back into the game.
The England Roses‚ who claimed their third successive bronze medal in this tournament and enjoyed partisan support‚ soon led by two goals (14-12) largely because of the awareness of Proteas goal defender Phumza Maweni.
Most of the damage for England was done by goal shooter Helen Housby and attacker Joanne Harten‚ who proved too hot to handle at times when they hit their strides and helped the hosts seize control of the match.
The goal difference at half time was seven with the score sitting at 29-22. England were effective on the attack while SA struggled to put passes together.
At the end of the quarter‚ England were in command with a score of 46-32.
They lead by 24 goals as they continued to pull away with the likes of centre Serena Guthrie‚ wing attacker Natalie Haythornthwaite‚ Housby and Harten in control.
They continued to put pressure on South African captain and wing attack Bongi Msomi‚ centre Erin Burger‚ goal defender Karla Pretorius and wing defender Khanyisa Chawane.
England continued to dominate in the final quarter to eventually win the match against the South Africans who will host the next World Cup in 2023 in Cape Town.
Netball South Africa will have to find a replacement for departing Australian coach Norma Plummer.
The netball authorities have not indicated how much would be paid to the players for finishing fourth in this tournament.
Domestic league sponsors Telkom promised the players a bonus of R1m each if they won the tournament.
Each player was to get R500‚000 if they finished second.
The national side's title sponsor Spar also dangled another carrot and the players were to share R1m if they won the tournament.
They were to share R750‚000 if they finished second and R500‚000 for a third-place finish.
It is not clear how much will be paid for Sunday's fourth-place finish.